Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Referendum threat ends with a whimper
Sarah Michelsen, director of Democratic advocacy group Arizona Wins, said her coalition won’t attempt a citizen referendum against Laws 2017, Chapter 52 (H2404: initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests) and instead will focus on ousting lawmakers who supported the bill. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 31 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...