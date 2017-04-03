Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / With or without you (access required)

With or without you (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 3, 2017 , 6:19 pm

Not everyone in the nascent coalition that is forming to oppose Laws 2017, Chapter 52 (H2404: initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests) agrees with Arizona Wins’ decision to forsake a referendum and ballot measure in favor of campaigning against lawmakers who supported the bill and two other pieces of legislation intended to crack down on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Let the games begin (access required)

Now that Ducey has signed H2404 (initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests), opponents are organizing for a possible citizen referendum against the bill. To read more ...