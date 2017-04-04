Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report April 4, 2017 , 5:38 pm

Joel Edman, executive director of the Arizona Advocacy Network, told our reporter Monday that running a ballot initiative to undo Laws 2017, Chapter 52 (H2404: initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests) and any other legislative attack on the initiative process isn’t out of the question yet, but concurred with Sarah Michelsen of Arizona Wins that threatening ...

