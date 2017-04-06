What BASIS offers: A passport to 20,000 futures

On a blog maintained by the Network for Public Education, a blogger recently attacked BASIS.ed and BASIS Charter Schools with a series of falsehoods and innuendo. Ordinarily, we would not dignify such errors with a response, but as the Arizona Capitol Times was going to publish it, and offered us a response, we felt compelled to do so, with facts.
Next year, our network of BASIS Curriculum Schools will number more than thirty, serving more than 20,000 students, most of whom receive a world-class education for free, with no admission criteria or entry requirements. BASIS schools are considered by many to be among America’s highest performing schools. We are immensely proud of our students, and of our faculty who foster their success. We owe it to these deserving people and their families to correct the record. To do so, we are focusing on the “Five Biggest Falsehoods” from the blog post:
False Claim #1
We ‘cherry-pick’ students
There is “cherry picking” at BASIS Charter Schools, though not the type the blogger alleges. Our schools don’t choose students – and cannot, by law. Rather, students and parents pick us. In Arizona, they’re able to choose among hundreds of programs and curricula, “cherry picking” the best fit for their child.
The blogger implies that we should be ashamed of our student demographics, and makes factually incorrect assertions regarding our English Language Learner (ELL), Special Education and economically disadvantaged student populations.
Here are the real overall numbers:
- 40% Caucasian (non-Hispanic)
- 25% Hispanic, African American, and mixed race
- 35% Asian/Indian
Also:
- All BASIS charters have free and reduced lunch qualifying students (ranging up to 20%).
- We have English Language Learner (ELL) students at our schools.
- We have students with a wide range of special needs at our schools.
- We have no admissions testing. We test incoming students who are already admitted for mathematics placement.
- There is no mandatory donation. Fewer than 50% of our families donate annually; the average donation is about $700.
- The $300 fee the blogger mentions is a fully refundable book deposit – waived for anyone with economic hardship, and returned when textbooks are turned in.
- Simply, BASIS Charter Schools exist for any student who wishes to attend – and wins the enrollment lottery. We typically have 5,000 to 7,000 total students on our charter school waitlists annually.
False Claim #2
We have high attrition rates
While our schools are for anyone who wants our academic program, they’re not for everyone. Like any school, we do have student attrition. Families move, or decide they prefer a different kind of school, and students matriculate at natural breakpoints (5th to 6th or 8th to 9th grade).
Overall, from the 2015-16 to 2016-17 school years, our retention rates averaged:
- 91% from K to 8th grade.
- 93% from 9th to 12th grade.
- 65% from 8th to 9th grade.
False Claim #3
We expand only to serve upper class families
BASIS Charter Schools began as one school in central Tucson in 1998, serving a largely low- and middle-income student population. Today, we have charters in Scottsdale, Prescott, Flagstaff, Goodyear, central Phoenix, Mesa, Washington, D.C., and other communities with varied median household incomes.
We are also specifically servicing the lowest income areas in Arizona. BASIS Phoenix South opens this fall, serving a largely Latino and African-American student population from neighborhoods around 19th Avenue and Southern. BASIS Tucson South opens by 2019, and, thereafter, we’ll continue to serve communities that desire our program.
False Claim #4
We have high administrative expenses
The blogger cites an entirely misleading study. Not only that, but the study’s author subsequently produced a more-accurate study of charter administrative costs – and found that every BASIS Charter School in Arizona is among 190 “efficiently run charter schools” in our state.
In Arizona, the breakdown of expenses outside the classroom falls into three categories:
- Administration
- Support services
- All other support services and operations
Here’s the blogger’s error: BASIS Charter Schools classify a large number of expenses as “administration.” However, many others classify the same administrative expenses in “support services” or “all other support services and operations.” For example, the cited study trumpets schools that appear to have low administrative expenses, even though those same schools do not count building operations, or maintenance, in the administrative category. Without knowing precisely what each district or charter codes to the three categories, it’s impossible to objectively compare.
Further, as mentioned above, Jim Hall, the cited study’s author, produced a new study in 2016 called “Arizona Charter School Classroom Spending,” which counted every BASIS Charter School among the charters that spend the least on administrative and building expenses, and among those that spend the most on direct classroom expenses.
False Claim #5
We are struggling financially
The blogger ends her post with a quote from a former school administrator who looked at one of our audits, and jumped to incorrect conclusions.
Over the past few years, BASIS Charter Schools have successfully refinanced a portfolio of our schools. This requires the expensing of debt issuance costs and other fees related to the refinancing in the year the refinancing is signed. However, these issuance costs and other fees are actually being paid out over 25 years. BASIS Charter Schools continue to be cash flow positive. We have cleared all debt covenants and financial compliance metrics for charter renewals and new charter applications.
Finally, the blog post suggests that BASIS.ed and BASIS Charter Schools are “building an empire.” What critics see as imperial, however, 20,000 students and their parents see as a journey toward better opportunities as students, and beyond.
Please note the word “passport” in this essay’s title. It’s a reference to a Malcom X quote: “Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” We believe that has been and continues to be true for every student who has ever come to one of our schools. That’s why we come to work every day.
Peter Bezanson is CEO of BASIS.ed
EDITOR’S NOTE: A counter-point to this commentary can be found here.
Carol Burris’ column criticizing BASIS Scottsdale Charter school omits numerous important details about both BASIS and the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD), within which it is located and directly competes with.
First, the obvious. The days when an average high-school graduate could easily obtain a high-paying good-benefits lifetime job in a nearby manufacturing plant are over – thanks to increasing offshoring/outsourcing, automation, and computerization. Even STEM jobs are now vulnerable. Concerned parents of approximately 1,200 pupils, mostly from SUSD, now send their children to BASIS Scottsdale because they saw it as best meeting the future needs of their children. The fact that over 36% of BASIS Scottsdale 2016 graduates earned National Merit Scholar recognition, almost 50% of AP test takers earned National AP Scholar – while taking an average 11.5 exams/senior, the school was ranked #2 in the nation and #1 among Arizona high schools (U.S. News), and ‘Best (High School) of the West’ for 2014 (The Daily Beast), is part of a system that outscored all other countries in terms of pupil performance in math, reading, and science, – as well as its students being most satisfied with their teachers undoubtedly strongly encouraged those parents to do so. Why does Ms. Burris resent their having this superior alternative?
By contrast, over the last ten years, SUSD pupil achievement has stagnated/declined – especially in math. SUSD 15-year-olds recently scored an estimated 145 points below BASIS Scottsdale’s 626 – in the middle of our international competitors. Almost 15,000 SUSD-residing parents have elected to enroll their children in BASIS Scottsdale and other alternatives. These enrollment losses now cost SUSD about $50 million in revenue/year, and will likely grow as charters continue to grow in response to thousands of parents on their Waiting Lists
What has SUSD done in response? Challenging and credible goals linked to significant rewards would help SUSD focus and motivate improved pupil achievement and pupil retention – possibly even regain some of those pupils and revenues it has lost. Even the local McDonald’s outlet I frequent has similar goals. SUSD, however, has NO goals at any level for improving pupil achievement, pupil retention, or parental satisfaction, it withheld school/district-level test results from the public until legal action forced it to release them, stuck to a reportedly ‘easy’ curriculum for about a decade, and will continue next year to use a single curriculum district-wide, despite wide variation in pupil backgrounds and parental interest. This is all strongly indicative that neither the SUSD Board nor its top administrators give significant emphasis to improving pupil outcomes.
BASIS teachers do not have tenure. SUSD teachers do – along with a 120+ page union contract. SUSD administrators ‘cannot remember any tenured teacher (of about 1,550) being dismissed over the last decade.’ Several years ago Arizona mandated public schools begin basing at least 33% of teacher evaluation on pupil gains. In October, 2016, SUSD’s superintendent and assistant deliberately misled the Board and public into believing nearby public districts were not following this practice. (When informed of this error, the Board did not respond.) Thus, SUSD is neither complying with state law, nor effectively motivating teachers to improve.
BASIS and other leading charter schools very strongly encourage/mandate significant parental involvement/support for their children’s education. SUSD does not – even though this has been repeatedly suggested to its leaders.
Leading organizations regularly compare their own practices/results with those of competitors to determine potential mean of improvement and pitfalls to avoid. Not SUSD. I have repeatedly suggested that SUSD do this, and a large charter system even expressed willingness to discuss its methods and results with SUSD. SUSD never responded to or acted upon this suggestion. Similarly, leading organizations make a special effort to keep up-to-date on the latest relevant research. I have repeatedly provided SUSD with important recent education advances, along with contact information for leading experts. etc. Again SUSD has never acted upon any of those new findings/suggestions – preferring eg. to pay staff according to self-serving accountability-dodging myths at least a half-century out-of-date. One of these – that eg. high-school STEM teachers should be paid the same as early elementary teachers, all other factors being equal, makes it much more difficult for SUSD to attract and retain top-caliber high-school STEM teachers. Another – paying staff according to experience beyond the first few years and additional teacher coursework, instead of pupil gains, has been shown to reduce the number of top-teachers interested in applying to such schools. Charter schools generally do a far superior job of motivating/rewarding teachers for excellence.
SUSD has continually complained about ‘insufficient funding’ for as long as I can remember. Yet, even though it was criticized for excessive 2012 transportation and overhead costs by the state Auditor General, it not only has ignored those opportunities to save, it added at least $2 million in overheads and unnecessary spending during the current school year. Worst of all, instead of working to improve pupil achievement, the Board and administration have focused on the much easier task of simply providing the appearance of a good education – committing to spending about $500 million to rebuild and renovate every campus (most did not require this). Meanwhile, enrollment continues to decline – even in recently rebuilt facilities.
Ms. Burris complains about BASIS Scottsdale not having a school board elected by locals. Neither does any other corporation that I know of. She’s apparently unaware of the fact that because of generally low turnout, school board elections are largely dominated by public school teachers with support from friends, relatives, and others generally unaware of how much is spent and how little is accomplished. Another problem – elected public school board members rarely have even meeting management skills, let alone general/strategic management competency. Thus they generally rubber-stamp whatever their superintendent and teachers want. Does Ms. Burris really believe they’re to be preferred over Dr. Craig Barrett – former Intel Chairman and now Chairman of BASIS Ed.? One of public schools biggest problems in America is that public schools are largely indirectly run by employees – primarily for their own benefit. Not so at BASIS Scottsdale, thank goodness!
Another complaint – that BASIS requests families contribute at least $1,500/year/child. Some do, some don’t. So what? Regardless, Ms. Burris is also seemingly unaware/doesn’t care that SUSD regularly requests additional funding from local residents, and usually succeeds. Those approved requests now greatly exceed $1,500/year/pupil.
What about the study Ms. Burris cites reporting BASIS schools spend over 4X as much on administration than the average public school? Again, so what? BASIS outcomes are excellent, BASIS Scottsdale’s total publicly funded expenditures/pupil are LESS than those at Arizona public schools, AND it still makes a profit! What’s not to like? Regardless, this also provides strong evidence that SUSD’s deficiencies aren’t likely caused by inadequate funding!
Another distortion – complaining that ‘BASIS received nearly $2 million federal grants in 2015,’ conveniently omitting the fact that SUSD budgeted $12.6 million from federal grants in 2016 (2015 data is unavailable). SUSD also receives over $7 million/year in ‘desegregation funding,’ despite ‘The Atlantic’ and others pointing out the inappropriateness of such when compared to nearby districts. BASIS Scottsdale does not receive any such funding.
Then there’s the criticism of BASIS Scottsdale’s not serving minorities and inner-city pupils. Ms. Burris, with her education background, should know that only a fool would start out trying to serve every group of students with a very demanding and innovative curriculum. She should also have taken the time to learn that BASIS has moved into minority-dominated South Phoenix, as well as into San Antonio (10 – 12% economically disadvantaged student body), Baton Rouge (anticipated late 2017 opening, with 80% of pupils qualifying for free/reduced-price lunches), and Washington D.C. (17.4% economically disadvantaged, 4.7% special education, 9.8% at risk).
Summarizing, SUSD is poorly managed and led compared to BASIS Scottsdale, and its pupil achievement considerably suffers as a result. Parents would be negligent to simply accept SUSD’s deficiencies. Instead of constantly complaining about the supposed unfairness of charter school competitors, public schools and Ms. Burris should instead take the opportunity to learn from them – especially BASIS Scottsdale.
The story was not on a blog on the Network for Public Education website. It was in the Washington Post, specifically Valerie Strauss the Answersheet. The demographic information was obtained from the website of the State of Arizona. All of my figures can be confirmed here. http://www.azed.gov/research-evaluation/arizona-enrollment-figures/ I used the latest enrollment numbers given 2015-16. It is also from that same source that I computed those specific attrition rates.
Jim Hall personally gave me the information regarding administrative costs; one would think he knows his own study. Finally regarding the financial debt of $13 million dollars–this was not a one year problem. According to the analysis of your audits and statements by former superintendent Curt Cardine, BASIS has been running in the red in assets for several years.
Calling something a “false claim” and then presenting “alternate facts” is an interesting tactic. All of my sources were from public documents, including the audits of BASIS Inc. Let the readers look at the sources and decide. It is, after all, their tax dollars.