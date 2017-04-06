Bill expanding vouchers to all public school children headed to governor

The Arizona House has joined the Senate in passing a major school voucher expansion bill.

Thursday evening’s 31-28 vote sends the bill to Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature.

The Arizona Senate voted 16-13 earlier in the day to approve the measure, which allows all 1.1 million school students to qualify for vouchers, letting them use state funding for private schools. An amendment places a growth cap on the program that would allow at most 30,000 children after 2022.

The Senate debated the proposal for nearly three hours Thursday before the measure advanced to a vote. The House spent just as long on debate.

The negotiated changes also cut the cost of the program from an estimated $24 million to a $3.4 million general fund savings.

Spectators in the House gallery chanted “shame, shame” when the tally was announced.

Ducey appeared to be cheering on fellow Republicans as the House debated the massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher program.

The governor sent out a tweet as the House began debate, embracing the state’s school choice history.

The governor wrote: “Arizona has been the nation’s leader in educational & parental choice for two decades. Let’s keep it going, & help all Arizona kids succeed!”

Ducey is a backer of school choice like the state’s voucher program.