Clean Elections puts Rubalcava under the microscope (access required)

Clean Elections puts Rubalcava under the microscope (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 6, 2017 , 5:29 pm

The Clean Elections Commission has ordered a full-scale audit of Rubalcava’s 2016 campaign finances after a random spot check turned up problems with his campaign accounting. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

