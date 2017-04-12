Senator’s town hall includes ‘code of conduct’ for attendees

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake is laying out a “code of conduct” for people attending a town hall that the first-term Arizona Republican plans Thursday evening in Mesa.
Flake’s announcement of the town hall says people with signs, banners and “objects that create a disturbance” won’t be admitted and that all attendees will be immediately removed if they don’t comply with posted and audible instructions.
The code of conduct says that is “to ensure a safe, enjoyable, and productive town hall.”
Some Republican senators and representatives who have held town halls recently have been booed and jeered by rowdy crowds. Other lawmakers have refrained from holding town halls.
Doors of the Mesa Convention Center will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event that is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m.
It is helpful when public meetings start with a reminder of what civil respectful behavior looks like
Whose conduct has been worse than Flake’s? Complicit in Russia’s hands in U.S. democracy, stripping Internet privacy, voting to throwing 26 million off health care, sponsoring the bill — now law — that permits the slaughter of Alaska’s bears and cubs in their dens while hibernating and aerial assaults on wolves, etc. You answer to the voters, Flake. Your term is up in ’18; let’s pray Arizonans don’t make the same mistake come election time.
