Voucher referendum in the works (access required)

Voucher referendum in the works (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 12, 2017 , 5:56 pm

Out-of-state education and Democratic groups are planning a citizen referendum on S1431 (empowerment scholarships; expansion; phase-in), according to a source knowledgeable about the plans. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

