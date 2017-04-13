Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Ducey made me do it (access required)

Ducey made me do it (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 13, 2017 , 4:54 pm

Democrat David Garcia made it clear at his Wednesday evening rally announcing his candidacy for governor that his campaign is basically all about education. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Don’t wait for a bailout that may never come (access required)

Joel Edman, executive director of the Arizona Advocacy Network, told our reporter Monday that running a ballot initiative to undo Laws 2017, Chapter 52 (H2404: ...