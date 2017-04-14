Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / National GOP figures cheer Ducey’s approval of universal school vouchers (access required)

National GOP figures cheer Ducey’s approval of universal school vouchers (access required)

By: Rachel Leingang April 14, 2017 , 4:10 am

Expanding school vouchers boosted Gov. Doug Ducey’s profile in national Republican circles, with praise coming from major GOP figures and an editorial in The Wall Street Journal commending the state. On April 6, the day the bill to expand Empowerment Scholarship Accounts was moving through the Arizona Legislature, tweets poured in from Republicans cheering on their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dana Naimark, director of Children's Action Alliance, speaks at a press conference calling for increased public school funding on April 13. (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

Educators, Ducey at odds as public school issues reach critical stage (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey’s push for a universal school-voucher program has fractured his relationship with advocates and groups he needed in the past and will need in the future as he tries to secure his legacy on K-12 education.