Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Sen. Bob Worsley: Negotiator or naïve?
Considered a moderate Republican by Arizona’s conservative standards, Sen. Bob Worsley occupies a position that makes him invaluable to both political parties at the Capitol. For Democrats, the Mesa Republican is one of a few swing voters they infrequently count on to clash with his GOP colleagues and help kill legislation that the Republican majority wants ...