While statewide Dem candidates often do their best to tack to the center, gubernatorial hopeful David Garcia is striking a decidedly more progressive tone, most notably in his support for raising taxes to fund education. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 14 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...