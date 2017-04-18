US Rep candidate from Arizona clarifies party affiliation

A newly announced candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives had to straighten out his party affiliation after he says a clerical error marked him as a Republican.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Monday that Billy Kovacs will run against U.S. Rep. Martha McSally as a Democrat.

Kovacs says his registered Republican affiliation last year had been due to an Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles mistake that affected many others in southern Arizona.

Election records show Kovacs registered as a Democrat in October 2008 and as a Republican in 2006.

Kovacs has joined a crowded field of candidates hoping to oust McSally.

He says he is challenging McSally because she has refused to stand up to President Donald Trump.