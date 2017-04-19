House OK for texting while driving ban for teens

The Arizona House given initial approval to legislation banning texting or other cellphone use by drivers with only a learners permit or during the first six months teenagers have a regular license.

Wednesday’s action comes two days after Speaker J.D. Mesnard revived the legislation that had been held up by former Rules Committee Chairman Rep. Phil Lovas. Mesnard took over as chairman after Lovas resigned his seat last week to take a job with the Trump Administration.

The House advanced the measure without debate. It awaits a formal vote.

The proposal by Sen. Karen Fann has already passed the Senate.

The Legislature has regularly rejected texting bans. Arizona is one of just four states without blanket bans on texting while driving.