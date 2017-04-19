Quantcast
Now he just needs Trump to say, “You’re hired!” (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 19, 2017 , 4:36 pm

At the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s Update from Capitol Hill Luncheon today, McCain announced that he and Flake have nominated Andrew Pacheco to be Trump’s US attorney for Arizona. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...

