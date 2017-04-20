Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
As if education wasn’t already a big election year issue
GOP consultant Sean Noble is working on two citizen initiatives, which he said would help ensure more education money is actually spent in the classroom. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...