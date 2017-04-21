Quantcast
Ethics hearing set for Maricopa County justice of the peace

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2017 , 9:10 am

Judges office

A state commission has scheduled a May 15 hearing to consider charges accusing a Maricopa County justice of the peace of violating state ethics rules during his 2016 election campaign.

The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct has said the proceedings against JP Andrew Hettinger could result in sanctions ranging from an informal reprimand to removal from office if Hettinger is convicted.

One charge centers on Hettinger’s use of a website that redirected internet traffic from an address apparently named after an election opponent to his own website. Another is about campaign material that didn’t clearly describe his status as a non-incumbent candidate.

Hettinger has acknowledged making mistakes but said the commission should dismiss the complaint against him and only caution him in an advisory letter.

