Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The man at the right is Charles Debrille Poston, Arizona’s first delegate to Congress and the Father of Arizona, so designated in 1899 by the 20th Territorial Legislature. With him are Louis H. Chalmers (at left), House of Representatives, Maricopa County, a prominent Phoenix attorney and first president of the Phoenix Country Club, and James H. ...