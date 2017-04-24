Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The Flake and McCain seal of approval (access required)

The Flake and McCain seal of approval (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 24, 2017 , 4:20 pm

Flake and McCain have made their recommendations to the Trump administration for appointments to the Ninth Circuit and US District Court for Arizona, and if the White House follows those recommendations, Assistant US Attorney Dominic Lanza will take Arizona’s open seat on the Ninth Circuit. To read more on this item plus all the stories in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey made me do it (access required)

Democrat David Garcia made it clear at his Wednesday evening rally announcing his candidacy for governor that his campaign is basically all about education. To ...