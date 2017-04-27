Quantcast
Schools can’t ban sunscreen under new Arizona law

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2017 , 10:48 am

 

Arizona schools can’t require students to have a note from a parent to use and possess sunscreen under legislation signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The bill signed Wednesday bars schools, children’s camps and child care facilities from limiting use of federally approved sunscreen.

Republican Rep. Heather Carter of the Phoenix suburb of Cave Creek sponsored the legislation. She’s pushed bills limiting sun and UV-ray exposure for children to help cut the number of skin cancer cases.

Carter also sponsored legislation that passed the House this year banning the use of indoor tanning beds by anyone under the age of 18. That measure never got a Senate hearing. She points to medical research that shows that using tanning beds can lead to skin cancer.

