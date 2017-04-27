Quantcast
Stay off our turf (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 27, 2017 , 5:04 pm

Ducey chief of staff Kirk Adams waded into the ongoing spat between Central Arizona Project and the Dept of Water Resources, telling CAP that it needs to respect the state’s authority over water issues. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

