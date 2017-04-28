Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Arizona schools plan to sue Legislature over building cash

Arizona schools plan to sue Legislature over building cash

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press April 28, 2017 , 1:59 pm

M

A group of Arizona school districts and several school groups say they plan to sue the Legislature over cuts to funding for buildings and maintenance.

The Arizona School Boards Association announced Friday that it will file the lawsuit next week. The suit is expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars for schools that the Legislature has not funded since the Great Recession.

Attorneys have been working on the lawsuit for at least two years. Several school boards have voted to sign on as plaintiffs, as have the associations representing teachers, school administrators and business officials.

The lawsuit comes nearly a year after voters approved a plan to settle another multi-billion school funding lawsuit by tapping the state’s land trust. Proposition 123 adds $3.5 billion in spending over 10 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

M

Voucher-backing group’s Capitol ‘Thank You’ lunch cancelled

Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard said he called off the "Thank You to the Legislators" luncheon because it was ill-timed and emotions are still running high at the Capitol.