Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A lawsuit over school maintenance and construction funding that’s been teased for the last two years will be filed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...