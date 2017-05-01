Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
A curtain call for the redistricting commission
The plaintiffs in the last remaining case against the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will not appeal as part of an agreement with the IRC, bringing an end to the lawsuit.