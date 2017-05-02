Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Ducey’s budget bonanza
Legislative budget documents indicate that nearly all of Ducey’s priorities have made it into the tentative agreement between the Ninth Floor and leadership. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 2 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the ...