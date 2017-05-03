Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / No need to wait until sine die (access required)

No need to wait until sine die (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 3, 2017 , 6:02 pm

Former Attorney General Grant Woods and former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson are heading up the referendum campaign to refer up to three pieces of anti-citizen initiative legislation to the 2018 ballot, and that campaign kicked off today. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 3 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The Flake and McCain seal of approval (access required)

Flake and McCain have made their recommendations to the Trump administration for appointments to the Ninth Circuit and US District Court for Arizona, and if ...