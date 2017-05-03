Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
No need to wait until sine die
Former Attorney General Grant Woods and former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson are heading up the referendum campaign to refer up to three pieces of anti-citizen initiative legislation to the 2018 ballot, and that campaign kicked off today. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 3 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...