It’s time for tax reform – here are 6 principles for success
Between health care reform, the border wall, and growing international unrest, Washington has a lot on its plate in the weeks to come. But we must make a point of prioritizing tax reform. Thirty years have passed since the last serious reforms, and our economy has been hampered by our outdated system. We haven’t achieved growth of 3 percent or higher since 2005.