Rep. Kyrsten Sinema says she’ll run for re-election in 2018

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has been considered a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by first-term Arizona Republican Jeff Flake but she says she’s running for re-election to the House.

The three-term lawmaker from Congressional District 9 made the announcement May 3 during an interview on KTAR-FM.

Phoenix lawyer Deedra Abboud recently announced she is seeking the 2018 Democratic nomination for Senate.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward of Lake Havasu City unsuccessfully challenged Republican incumbent John McCain in the 2016 GOP primary for Senate and plans to challenge Flake in 2018.

Sinema’s district includes Tempe and parts of Phoenix and Scottsdale.