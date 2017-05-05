Quantcast
Regents applaud OK of university funding plan

By: The Associated Press May 5, 2017 , 2:09 pm

budget-620

The state Board of Regents is applauding legislative approval of a program that will allow the state’s public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.

Legislative approval of the program early Friday morning as part of a new budget sends it to Gov. Doug Ducey, who championed the university financing measure.

Regents President Eileen Klein says the program will make possible new research and education facilities while addressing a critical backlog of repairs, renovations and upgrades to existing facilities.

Klein says it represents “a true investment for the future of our state.”

Before the final vote on the budget, Klein threatened to sue if the financing measure failed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

