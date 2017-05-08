Legislature OKs bill raising their mileage rates

The Arizona Senate has joined the House in voting to increase how much lawmakers are reimbursed for driving to the Capitol.

The Senate approved House Bill 2227 by Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard on a 22-8 vote Monday. The vote sends the measure to Gov. Doug Ducey for his signature or veto.

The House approved the bill on a 55-3 vote in February. Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers signed on in support of the proposal.

Mesnard says lawmakers who travel long distances need an increase from the state rate of 44½ cents per mile to the federal rate of 53½ cents a mile. He cites low lawmaker pay of $24,000 a year and the costs for rural members who often must drive two or three hours to Phoenix.