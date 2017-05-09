Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / economy / Arizona tribal casino gambling revenue up by 4.2 percent

Arizona tribal casino gambling revenue up by 4.2 percent

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2017 , 10:19 am

The Arizona Department of Gaming says contributions to the state from tribal gambling revenue will be about $25 million for the quarter that ended on March 31.

That’s about a 4.2 percent increase when compared with the same quarter in the 2016 fiscal year.

Department of Gaming director Daniel Bergin said Monday that after a few down quarters, the latest quarter’s upswing hopefully is the start of a positive trend.

Nearly $12.5 million will go to Arizona’s Instructional Improvement Fund for education. More than $6.2 million will go to support trauma and emergency services.

Other funding is used for the department’s operating costs, state tourism and wildlife conservation.

Tribes with Class III casinos contribute 1 percent to 8 percent of gross gambling revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

car-travel-trip-web

Legislature OKs bill raising their mileage rates

The Arizona Senate has joined the House in voting to increase how much lawmakers are reimbursed for driving to the Capitol.