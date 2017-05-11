Quantcast
Garcia unleashes his inner Bernie Sanders (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 11, 2017 , 4:29 pm

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia announced his intention to make community college and university education free for Arizonans, but his “plan” lacks any details on how exactly the Bernie Sanders-esque goal would be achieved. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 11 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

