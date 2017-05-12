Quantcast
Lawyer to lawmakers: Respect the judiciary’s authority (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 12, 2017 , 5:54 pm

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed on Thursday against Laws 2017, Chapter 151 (H2244: initiative petitions; standard of review) want a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to enjoin and overturn the law on the grounds that it violates the Arizona Constitution’s separation-of-powers clause by usurping the power of the judiciary. To read more on this item plus ...

