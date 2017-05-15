Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / AZ/DC / FBI: McSally threatened, Tucson man arrested

FBI: McSally threatened, Tucson man arrested

By: The Associated Press May 15, 2017 , 4:15 pm

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Tucson, said her bill, to criminalize the actions of people who are lookouts for border traffickers, grew out of meetins with police and residents on the border. (Photo by Sierra Oshrin, Cronkite News)

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Tucson. (Photo by Sierra Oshrin, Cronkite News)

A Tucson school district employee has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaving threatening voicemail messages for U.S. Rep. Martha McSally.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Steve Martan told authorities he was venting frustrations with the Arizona congresswoman’s votes in support of President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Martan left three messages May 2 and May 10 on the congressional office voicemail including one that allegedly threatened to shoot McSally.

The newspaper says other voicemails told McSally to be careful when she returns to Tucson and her days “were numbered.”

Court records show the 58-year-old Martan has been released on his own recognizance, but must wear an electronic monitoring device. He’s prohibited from contacting McSally or possessing a firearm or weapon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this March 30, 2017 file photo, Workers use a crane to lift a segment of a new fence into place on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico, where Sunland Park, New Mexico, meets the Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, As President Donald Trump's administration fights to fund a new, multibillion-dollar border wall, government lawyers are still settling claims with Texas landowners over the fence Congress approved more than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Trump seeks billions for border wall, US still paying for fence

As President Donald Trump tries to persuade a skeptical Congress to fund his proposed multibillion-dollar wall on the Mexican border, government lawyers are still settling claims with Texas landowners over a border fence approved more than a decade ago. Two settlements were completed just this week.