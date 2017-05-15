Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Mr. Smith goes to CD1
Smith today announced that he’s running for CD1, entering the race with endorsements from Biggs and Franks. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click ...