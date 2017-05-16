Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report May 16, 2017 , 4:41 pm

Finchem is going on the offensive against “snowflakes” and “socialist group-think” at UofA after the university posted job advertisements for “social justice advocates,” whose jobs would entail reporting incidences of bias on campus. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...

