Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Finchem goes on snowflake patrol in Tucson
Finchem is going on the offensive against “snowflakes” and “socialist group-think” at UofA after the university posted job advertisements for “social justice advocates,” whose jobs would entail reporting incidences of bias on campus. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...