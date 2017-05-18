Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Arizona redistricting case comes to end

Arizona redistricting case comes to end

By: The Associated Press May 18, 2017 , 8:53 am

Voters who sued the commission that re-drew Arizona’s congressional and legislative district maps won’t appeal a ruling throwing out their case.

Attorney Brett Johnson said Wednesday his clients have agreed to drop the case. In return, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission won’t seek attorney fees from them.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman in March rejected arguments that commissioners used improper procedures and illegally made decisions behind closed doors on congressional maps. He has set a July hearing where he’s expected to formally conclude the years-long case.

The commission was embroiled in legal issues since it began work after the 2010 census. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the commission’s right to draw congressional maps and the legislative district maps it created. The voters’ case was the last legal challenge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

If the Navajo Generating Station near Page closes at the end of 2019, as its owners plan, it would mean the loss of hundreds of jobs in an area where economic options are hard to come by, experts say. (Photo by Bill Morrow/Creative Commons)

Navajo coal plant deal expected soon, nation president says

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has said a proposed deal has been reached to keep an electricity-generating reservation coal plant open until 2020.