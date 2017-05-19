Quantcast
Arizona gives ‘low income’ assorted meanings (access required)

By: Rachel Leingang May 19, 2017 , 4:00 am

A family of four can bring in more than $60,000 annually to be considered low income for the state’s recently expanded voucher program, allowing them to access more funds to attend private school. But to be considered low income for various other state programs, like ones that allow the poor to buy food or basic necessities like toilet paper, the line is much lower, meaning fewer people qualify for help.

