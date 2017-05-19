Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Death row thinning in Arizona, nationally – reasons vary (access required)

Death row thinning in Arizona, nationally – reasons vary (access required)

By: Katie Campbell May 19, 2017 , 4:20 am

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ most recent data – accounting for prisoners under sentence of death as of December 31, 2015 – Arizona did see its first uptick in death row inmates in five years with the addition of two inmates in 2015. But that runs counter to the slow yet steady decline of the state’s death row.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

prisoner

Arizona Supreme Court returns convicted murderer to death row (access required)

The Arizona Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty today for convicted murderer Darrel Pandeli after finding a Maricopa County Superior Court judge overstepped his bounds when reviewing the case.