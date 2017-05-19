Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Death row thinning in Arizona, nationally – reasons vary
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ most recent data – accounting for prisoners under sentence of death as of December 31, 2015 – Arizona did see its first uptick in death row inmates in five years with the addition of two inmates in 2015. But that runs counter to the slow yet steady decline of the state’s death row.