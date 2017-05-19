Quantcast
Mesnard to scale down Gowan’s security apparatus (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 19, 2017 , 3:48 pm

Mesnard told the House administration Committee yesterday that the hulking House security apparatus that Gowan spent $442,000 on is just a bit too much. While Mesnard likes the additional security in the building, he lamented the loss of the chamber’s lobby, which was once the hotbed of political activity and gossip but has now been ...

