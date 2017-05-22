Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Garcia’s big gamble (access required)

Garcia’s big gamble (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 22, 2017 , 3:53 pm

Dem gubernatorial candidate Garcia wants to provide free tuition at state universities through an ambitious three-step program that ultimately would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to finance. Several Capitol railbirds said Garcia is effectively proposing a tax increase to make university education free. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Garcia unleashes his inner Bernie Sanders (access required)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia announced his intention to make community college and university education free for Arizonans, but his “plan” lacks any details on ...