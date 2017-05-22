Quantcast
Trump snags former embattled DES director to lead social service agency

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2017 , 9:44 am

The former head of Arizona’s social services agency has landed a job with the Trump administration.

Clarence Carter

Clarence Carter is working as director of the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of Family Assistance. The office oversees nearly $17 billion in annual welfare grants to assist families in states, territories and on Indian reservations.

Carter led the Arizona Department of Economic Security from November 2011 until resigning when current Gov. Doug Ducey was inaugurated in January 2015. In 2013, the agency’s Child Protective Services Department was rocked by a scandal after more than 6,000 child abuse and neglect hotline calls went uninvestigated.

Child Protective Services was then spun off from Carter’s agency into a stand-alone Department of Child Safety.

Carter previously oversaw federal food stamp programs and led Virginia’s social services agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

