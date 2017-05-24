Quantcast
A smiling new face comes to DES (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 24, 2017 , 4:59 pm

Ducey today appointed Michael Trailor, who’s spent the past eight years leading the Dept of Housing, to run DES. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies ...

