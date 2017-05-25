Quantcast
Horne wins the day at Arizona Supreme Court (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 25, 2017 , 5:00 pm

The Arizona Supreme Court handed former AG Tom Horne a major victory today, ruling unanimously that Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk violated his and Kathleen Winn’s due process rights in a campaign coordination scandal that led to his re-election defeat. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 25 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

