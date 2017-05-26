Share this: Email

Lobbyist Jim Norton said he is innocent of the bribery and wire fraud charges against him, and that he will plead “not guilty” in court. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...