Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In response to last week’s bombshell indictment, Forese is contemplating reversing the policies that, according to the US Attorney in Arizona, Gary Pierce had pushed in exchange for bribes from utility owner George Johnson. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...