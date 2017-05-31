Share this: Email

The federal indictment against Jim Norton is already taking its toll on his firm’s lobbying practice. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 31 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.