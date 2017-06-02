Quantcast
Democrats almost had a voice in budget process, but Republicans didn’t hear them (access required)

In the end, Gov. Doug Ducey got his $1 billion bonding capacity for higher education, and Democrats got what they routinely get: Left behind.

By: Ben Giles June 2, 2017 , 4:00 am

Republicans say Democrats overplayed their hand. Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders were willing to talk, but Democrats asked for too much and were too firmly entrenched in their request to make negotiating a reality.

