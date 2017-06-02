Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lovas tops lawmaker ‘batting average’ with only 4 winning bills (access required)

Lovas tops lawmaker ‘batting average’ with only 4 winning bills (access required)

The season, or session rather, has ended – some lawmakers swung for the fences and many more struck out.

By: Andrew Nicla June 2, 2017 , 4:50 am

Of the 1,079 bills lawmakers introduced in the 2017 legislative session, 353 were passed and sent to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk. Ducey signed 97 percent of those bills into law, vetoing 11—the lowest number of vetoes since 2004, when Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, was governor.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo