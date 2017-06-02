Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Lovas tops lawmaker ‘batting average’ with only 4 winning bills
The season, or session rather, has ended – some lawmakers swung for the fences and many more struck out.
Of the 1,079 bills lawmakers introduced in the 2017 legislative session, 353 were passed and sent to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk. Ducey signed 97 percent of those bills into law, vetoing 11—the lowest number of vetoes since 2004, when Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, was governor.