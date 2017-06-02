Quantcast
Arizona cities and counties staved off a major threat to tax revenues in the 2017 legislative session as they saw the number of measures hostile to them con-tinue to grow.

By: Rachel Leingang June 2, 2017 , 4:40 am

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns and the Arizona Association of Counties fended off a bonding plan that would have allowed the state’s three public universities to keep the sales taxes they ordinarily would have paid to the state, cities and counties.

Issue:

